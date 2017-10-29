RAILA ODINGA sponsored the militia than disrupted the October 26 elections in LUO Nyanza Counties

Sunday October 29, 2017 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, sponsored a militia to disrupt the October 26th Presidential elections, Deputy President William Ruto has said.





In an interview with CNN on Saturday , Ruto said that Raila Odinga financed a militia that ensured that there was no voting in Luo Nyanza.





The DP said Raila cannot claim people boycotted the…



