RAILA ODINGA sponsored the militia than disrupted the October 26 elections in LUO Nyanza Counties

17:16

Sunday October 29, 2017 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, sponsored a militia to disrupt the October 26th Presidential elections, Deputy President William Ruto has said.


In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Ruto said that Raila Odinga financed a militia that ensured that there was no voting in Luo Nyanza.

The DP said Raila cannot claim people boycotted the…

