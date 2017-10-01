RAILA ODINGA sponsored the militia than disrupted the October 26 elections in LUO Nyanza Counties

..repeat presidential poll.





"It is true about 9% of voters were denied a chance to vote.”





“And this happened because our competitor sponsored a militia to cause violence," Ruto said.





"If it is true that people want to boycott polls in those regions, let him remove the sponsored militia to allow voting materials and electoral officers then we see if people will not vote." Ruto added.





The DPP was responding to questions over the low voter turnout in the repeat polls which has been mentioned as one thing that might deny President Uhuru Kenyatta his legitimacy.



