RAILA ODINGA spills beans in London and reveals the man who hacked IEBC servers to rig his victory

Sunday October 15, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has insisted that he won the August 8th General Elections but his victory was stolen through a computer hack by Jubilee operatives.





Speaking during an interview in London, Raila indicted that Jubilee’s Chief Agent, Davis Chirchir, is the man who hacked the IEBC servers and manipulated the election results in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“IEBC refused to address how D. S. Chirchir managed to enter their system and post results.”





“He is a...



