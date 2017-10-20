RAILA ODINGA sends signals that he may participate in the October 26th poll against UHURU/ RUTO

RAILA ODINGA sends signals that he may participate in the October 26th poll against UHURU/ RUTOPolitics 11:25
Friday October 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has given a clue that he might rejoin the October 26th elections if the reforms they are agitating for are worked on in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Addressing the press after meeting IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, on Thursday, Raila said that if the twelve irreducible minimums are met in time, they are willing to rejoin the race.
“If proper consultations are done and…
