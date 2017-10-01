RAILA ODINGA sends signals that he may participate in the October 26th poll against UHURU/ RUTO

..our demands met, we will consider rejoining the race,” Raila said





IEBC on its part said it will be holding a similar meeting with Uhuru Kenyatta next week on Monday before meeting both of them.





In his invite, Chebukati had mentioned to the presidential candidate that he needs to have a consultative meeting before the poll in order to reach a common ground as the body is preparing for the poll.





Uhuru has, however, said he is not ready to dialogue with anybody ahead of the October 26th repeat election.





