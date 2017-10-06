RAILA ODINGA says he wants to see ‘chupi za kina mama’’ during NASA’s demos on Friday (Watch VIDEO)

Friday October 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was caught on camera uttering obscene words with regard to the ongoing NASA demos against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





The amateur clip shows the Opposition Leader asking his supporters to participate in demos, saying:





"Kesho nataka kuona chupi za a ﻿ kina mama. Pia chupi za vijana wote."





The video clip has elicited sharp reactions from women across the country who said that he lacks respect to women and mothers of this country.





“What level of sick witchery or…



