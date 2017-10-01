RAILA ODINGA reveals how AKOMBE tricked and fooled IEBC and UHURU! Even NIS was caught off guard

...Dubai Airport.





He termed Akombe as a brave and smart woman who outmanoeuvred the Jubilee Government’s mercenaries that were out to exterminate her.





“Her plan was very well calculated as she moved her family and luggage ahead of the Dubai trip while tricking the rest of the IEBC commissioners that she would join them only to land in New York,” Raila said.





“She finally beat them in their own game when she landed in US,” he added.



