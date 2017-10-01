RAILA ODINGA readying to push for secession if illegitimate repeat election is held on 26th - This is bad

Friday October 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has threatened to push for secession if President Uhuru Kenyatta and the IEBC insist on the repeat Presidential elections on the 26th of October.





This was revealed by NASA leaders from the Coast, who said the October 26th election will be illegitimate if it happens.





Addressing NASA supporters at..



