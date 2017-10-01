RAILA ODINGA now reveals what will happen if IEBC includes his name in the ballot for repeat polls

RAILA ODINGA now reveals what will happen if IEBC includes his name in the ballot for repeat pollsNews 14:04
Saturday October 14, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has maintained that there would be no elections on October 26th.
In his speech at Chatham House in London, Raila said that he has already withdrawn from the race and that his name should not appear on the ballot, but if it does, then he will not participate in the process.
The NASA leader indicated that the..
Page 1 2