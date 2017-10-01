RAILA ODINGA must become President by ballot, Bible or bullet, UHURU/ RUTO have to go - BABU OWINO

..ensure Raila Odinga ascends to power by ballot, Bible or bullet.





The controversial legislator also revealed that he believed Raila is the current President and that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a caretaker President after his victory was successfully challenged at the Supreme Court by Raila.





“This time we are going and we must arrive in Canaan.”





“There is no turning back. Raila must get to State House by Bible, ballot or by bullet.”





“If Gadaffi, Yahya Jammeh and Laurent Gbagbo were removed, who are you?” Babu said.





“It is you people who have said, not me,” added Owino.





