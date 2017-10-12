RAILA ODINGA is using ATWOLI to beg for NUSU MKATE government – See his desperate plan before going to LONDON

Thursday October 12, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga is said to be using COTU secretary general, Francis Atwoli to beg for a Nusu Mkate government from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





According to impeccable sources inside NASA,Raila, who left the country to United Kingdom on Thursday, has tasked Atwoli with a job of talking to Jubilee government on the formation of Nusu Mkate government.





Atwoli who was behind the formation of NASA coalition has started his new job well by urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to have dialogue with Raila Odinga.





He has even gone further and named a 10 member committee that will see the formation of Nusu Mkate government.





Here are 10 people who should sit in a committee to see the formation of a coalition government as proposed by Atwoli.





1. Senator Yusuf Haji

2. Senator Amos Wako - former Attorney General.

3. Jamleck Kamau - Former Member of Parliament.

4. Oburu Odinga

5. Abraham Kiptanui - Former State House Controller

6. Hassan Ole Kamwaro - Former Narok County Council Chairman

7. Mzee Sajjad - Former KANU operative at the Coast

8. Zipporah Kittony

9. Philip Masinde - Former Minister for Labour

10. Senator David Musila

The Kenyan DAILY POST