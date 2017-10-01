RAILA ODINGA is a pathological liar, he cooked his own numbers to satisfy his inflated ego - RUTO tells CNN

...7.5 million Kenyans came out to vote during the October 26 repeat polls.





"It is incorrect for Odinga to say only 3.5 million turned out.”





“More than 7.5 million turned out.”





“Odinga wants to peddle a narrative that suits his political propaganda," said Ruto





He said Raila Odinga has realized that he has become useless in the society and that is the reason he has started peddling lies on CNN.





“He is now useless and that is why he is peddling lies and propaganda,” said Ruto.





