RAILA ODINGA is a patented loser, don’t waste your votes casting in his favour! RUTO tells the KISII

RAILA ODINGA is a patented loser, don’t waste your votes casting in his favour! RUTO tells the KISIIPolitics 07:27
Friday October 6, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has termed National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, as a patented loser who will never be President of Kenya.
Speaking when he accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta in his campaign blitz in Nyamira and Kisii Counties on Thursday, Ruto said Raila Odinga has no numbers to win the October 26th election and that is why he is trying to boycott the poll.
Ruto said the Jubilee Government had…
Page 1 2