RAILA ODINGA is minced meat as NKEDIANYE dumps him for UHURU/ RUTO! It is GAME OVER!

Sunday October 8, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has suffered another major blow after former Kajiado Governor, David Nkedianye, joined Jubilee Party.





According to Kajiado Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku, Nkedianye met Deputy President William Ruto and expressed his willingness to join Jubilee Party.





A close ally of Nkedianye also confirmed that talks are in high gear for Ruto to visit Nkedianye’s home on Tuesday , next week.





“My boss has been…



