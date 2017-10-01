RAILA ODINGA is a fugitive on the run and is headed to exile or ICC, we will make of that - MOSES KURIA

..never interested in a free and fair election in the first place and that’s why he withdrew from the repeat Presidential elections.





“If the Supreme Court nullified an entire election, what was so difficult for Raila to go back to the same judges and ask them to pronounce themselves on the so called 'Irreducible minimum’?”





“Why resort to extra-legal means?”





“This man is headed straight to either exile as a fugitive or to the ICC.”





“Keep this post," wrote Kuria.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



