RAILA ODINGA is about to secure this Guinness World Record after threatening to boycott elections (LOOK)

Monday, October 23, 2017 - Raila Odinga may soon find his name in the Guinness Book of Records if this post by his spokesperson is anything to go by.





Raila’s spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, has claimed that they have contacted the officials of the global reference book to add the former Prime Minister for being the first person in history to be forced to participate in an election.





Despite Odinga officially writing to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) making clear his desire not to take part in the repeat election slated for October 26th, his name will still be on the ballot papers.





