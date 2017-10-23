RAILA ODINGA in trouble as AU and UN warn him against bloodshed during the October 26 election.Politics 06:56
Monday October 23, 2017 - The United Nations and the African Union have issued a joint statement as Kenya prepares to hold an election on October 26th.
In the statement released on Monday, the two international bodies said they are closely monitoring developments in Kenya in the light of the forthcoming presidential elections.
The two bodies asked all political actors, parties and their supporters to create conditions for a peaceful election and refrain from…
