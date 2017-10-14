RAILA is wiping white men’s @$$es in Europe! ANNAN and European mediators not welcome here - UHURU

Saturday October 14, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has lost focus in vote hunting and is now acting as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman.





Speaking in Murang’a County on Saturday , Uhuru said Raila Odinga is not interested in the rerun and is seeking options to get to power.





"We said this over one year ago and we are now being vindicated.”





“He tried 'showing us' but it became hard and he is…



