RAILA is trying to destabilized Kenya but we won’t allow UHURU to share power with him even if it burns

Monday October 16, 2017 - Jubilee leaders have accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of attempting to destabilize the country by sabotaging the economy through street protests against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with an aim of forcing a power-sharing deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Led by Governors Wanjoh Gakuru (Nyeri), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), the Jubilee team chided the NASA leader for arm-twisting Uhuru’s Jubilee Government to force a coalition.





However, they vowed never to...



