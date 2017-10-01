RAILA is planning to quit & go to exile! UHURU reveals shocking things happening behind the scenes

11:58

Tuesday October 10, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, to pull out of the race saying the elections would go on with or without him.


Speaking while on a campaign trail in Mombasa, Uhuru revealed that Raila was not ready and willing to participate in the repeat elections because he knows he will lose by over 3 million votes.

The President disclosed that the NASA leader was...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno