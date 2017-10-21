RAILA is a dictator and he is using the blood of LUOs to demand for Mkate Nusu Government – RUTO says

Saturday October 21, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has said riots and violence are preferred tools of National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his true target is to demand for the formation of a Coalition Government.





In a tweet on Friday evening, Ruto said Raila Odinga is using the blood of poor Luos to demand for a Nusu Mkate Government.





“So, the democrat, Mr Odinga will sponsor violence using his supporters and family to ensure there is…



