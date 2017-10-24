RAILA insults TRUMP/ MAY/ EU and their Governments badly! You are a disgrace for supporting UHURU/ RUTO

Tuesday October 24, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has condemned Western envoys for giving opposition ‘fake’ assurances regarding NASA’s street protests over reforms in the IEBC.





At a meeting on Monday , a section of diplomats led by US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, assured the opposition that the Government had assured them that ir will provide security during Tuesday’s demonstrations.





“I want to condemn the western diplomats who keep on giving fake assurances.”





“They told us that…



