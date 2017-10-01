RAILA hires AL SHABAAB to bomb Kenyans on October 26th to stop polls? MOSES KURIA spills beans

Monday October 23, 2017 - Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, of working with Al Shabaab terrorists from Somalia to scuttle the October 26th repeat Presidential elections.





Addressing the press at Mutomo Catholic Church yesterday, Kuria stated that Raila had hired Al Shabaab militia to disrupt Thursday’s planned elections.





He noted that Raila had met with the Al Shabaab’s top leadership in..



