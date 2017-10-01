RAILA hires AL SHABAAB to bomb Kenyans on October 26th to stop polls? MOSES KURIA spills beans

...the company of other NASA leaders to enlist their services to ensure no election takes place in Kenya.





“Hon. Raila Odinga together with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and former Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim met the leadership of Al Shabaab and Mombasa Republican Council on Sunday morning to discuss on how they are going to work together to disrupt the repeat polls,” Kuria said.





“I call on the DPP to charge Raila with treason because collaborating with terrorists to achieve power is treasonable offence,” he added.





Kuria alleged that the said meeting took place in Raila Odinga’s Karen residence.



