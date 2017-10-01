RAILA hints on when he’ll retire from politics and leaves KALONZO a disappointed man - He may defect to Jubilee

Monday October 30, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has spoken about his retirement from politics even as the country faces political uncertainty following his withdrawal from the just concluded repeat Presidential elections.





Addressing his supporters at stage 56 in Kawangware yesterday, Raila maintained that he is not about to retire from politics any time soon as demanded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





The NASA leader assured his...



