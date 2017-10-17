RAILA forced to turn back mid air as he is chased from MERU like a dog! No nonsense against UHURU!

Tuesday October 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was forced to cancel his rallies in Meru on Tuesday after residents declared him a persona non grata for threatening to boycott the October 26 th General Elections.





Meru County is a perceived Jubilee stronghold and Raila Odinga has been making inroads in the region that widely voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8th polls.





Raila had planned a rally at Laare Stadium to tell Meru residents not to…



