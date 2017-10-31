RAILA condemns attacks of Citizen’s FRANCIS GACHUIRI by goons associated with NASA in Lavington, Nairobi

RAILA condemns attacks of Citizen’s FRANCIS GACHUIRI by goons associated with NASA in Lavington, NairobiPolitics 11:45
Tuesday October 31, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has apologized over an incident that happened at Wiper Headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Tuesday where Citizen TV’s senior reporter, Francis Gachuiri, was roughed up by NASA goons.
Gachuri was beaten by angry youths who accused him of being pro Jubilee.
“We wish to make it clear that the youth acted on their own and we…
