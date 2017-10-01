RAILA calls DP RUTO a warthog, “RUTO ni Ngiri, Nguruwe wa porini” (VIDEO).

Monday, 16 October 2017 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has called Deputy President William Ruto a warthog.





In this video from Coast, Raila talks of Ruto being a forgetful politician.





He claims that in 2007, it’s Ruto who brought the idea of “Nusu Mkate” Government when he was in ODM and he is now bashing Raila claiming that he desperately wants a Nusu Mkate Government.





Watch this video from Raila’s rally in Mombasa where he called Ruto a warthog.



