Radio girl, TINA KAGIA, opens up on her messy break-up with Comedian JB MASANDUKU.

, , , 10:29

Friday, October 27, 2017- Mellow voiced Radio presenter, Tina Kagia, has set the record straight on her break-up with comedian Nathan Kimani better known as JB Masanduku.

Speaking to a local magazine, the mother of three revealed that she’s in the process of getting a divorce after her three year marriage to the funny-man hit-rock bottom.

She accuses JB of neglecting her and manipulating her with his sweet lies.

“He was never there, he would miss important dates and his vanishing acts - where he would disappear for days - became commonplace,” she recounted.

“He always called my bluff every time I told him that I...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno