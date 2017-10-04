Protests will go on as planned! RAILA ODINGA tells his NASA foot soldiers! CHILOBA must go

Protests will go on as planned! RAILA ODINGA tells his NASA foot soldiers! CHILOBA must goPolitics 10:37
Wednesday October 4, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that they had a fruitful meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday.
Addressing a Press Conference after meeting a delegation of Kisii community leaders who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday, Raila termed these claims as false saying the alliance's confidence in IEBC remains zero until their irreducible demands are met.
He said that protests will continue every Monday and..
