Police now reveal why they murdered the son of Bobmill Mattresses owner in cold blood - This is serious

..stage multiple attacks in Nairobi using weapons that were kept in an unoccupied house along Peponi Road and they swung into action.





However, while in operation, some criminals began shooting at them from the balcony in Bunty’s house and they returned fire.





In the ensuing gunfire, Bunty was innocently hit by a stray bullet from the police.





However, the police account of the events have been dismissed by eye witnesses who said they raided Bunty’s house and shot him in cold blood execution style.





Investigations are already underway to bring out the whole truth about the murder.





