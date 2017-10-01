PHOTOs of the S£XY LADY from UoN who died after being drugged and R@P3D in a house party.

Saturday, 14 October 2017-A second year University of Nairobi student lost her life after men r@p3d her in turns during a house party in Githurai.





Janet Wangui Nganga accompanied her boyfriend to a house party in Githurai where men took advantage of her when she became too drunk.





They r@p3d her in turns and then drugged her.





She collapsed and died while being rushed hospital.





Janet was pursuing Bachelor of Science in Horticulture at University of Nairobi.





May her soul rest in peace.





