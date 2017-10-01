PHOTOs of SHARON MUNDIA’s L£SB!@N S£X partners, they have wrecked her marriage

Monday, October 9, 2017 - The much hyped affair between s3xy fashion blogger Sharon Mundia popularly known as This is Ess and her Masai husband is over.





Apparently, Sharon was caught red handed by her husband engaging in l3sb!@n s3x with Patricia Kihoro and Fena Gitu.





To make matters worse, they were doing it in Sharon’s matrimonial bed.





Sharon’s husband didn’t know that he married a l3sb!@n.





Here are...



