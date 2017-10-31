PHOTOs of the ‘haunted’ Sh310m Bungalow in Runda meant for Chief Justice but remain unoccupied.

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - The Chief Justice’s house that was bought in 2013 for a staggering Sh310 million has never been occupied.





Chief Justice David Maraga and his predecessor, Willy Mutunga, refused to move in.





The palatial bungalow that boasts of a swimming pool and other amenities was bought from former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthuma under controversial circumstances which saw former Judiciary Registrar Gladys Shollei and seven other people investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for failure to comply with procurement laws when buying the house.





However, Shollei, who is currently a Member of Parliament, has been cleared of any wrong doing and it remains to be seen if Maraga will move into the house situated along…



