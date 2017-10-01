PHOTOs! Homa Bay Women Rep, GLADYS WANGA, survives assassination attempt! She is lucky

Monday, 16 October 2017 - Homabay Women Rep, Gladys Wanga, has alleged that there is a plan to assassinate her.





The vocal Women Rep shared photos of her car that was shot and damaged by police.





She claims that cops have been trailing her.





"Even with death threats we will not relent. We will not be intimidated. The police today followed me and my colleague Hon. Ongera to my residential home. They want to kill me," She said.



