PHOTOs from former CITIZEN TV anchor, TERRYANNE CHEBET’s star-studded baby shower.

Monday, 02 October 2017 - Former Citizen TV anchor turned entrepreneur, TerryAnne Chebet, is heavily pregnant with her second child.





Over the weekend, her friends and former colleagues at Royal Media threw her a memorable baby shower.





Among those in attendance were Anne Kiguta, Lillian Muli, Shix Kapienga, Lulu Hassan and Janet Mbugua.





She later posted on social media: “About today. This is Love! Thanking all my girls for showing me what friendship and family really is about. Here's to Life, Love and Family . When all your friends and family are fire and love. I will never be truly able to appreciate you enough! Thank you and God Bless!!!”





However, she has refused to reveal the man who put the bun in the oven.





