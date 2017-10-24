Pastor trying to heal a madman receives serious beaten from the madman - VIDEO

Pastor trying to heal a madman receives serious beaten from the madman - VIDEOEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 10:41
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - This pastor had a rough time trying to pray for a man alleged to be mad.
The 'deliverance' turned violent as the alleged madman who wanted to be left alone turned on the pastor and started fighting him.
Maybe the guy needed mental treatment in hospital and not prayers, religion has driven Africa backwards.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.