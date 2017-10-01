PASSARIS humiliates AUKOT and others who ran against UHURU but couldn’t even beat RAILA who withdrew

...two-horse race; it was between Uhuru and Raila.”





“The others even right now are an embarrassment,” Passaris said.





“You compare apples to apples; you cannot compare apples to potatoes.”





“The others were Presidential candidates but were written off in the first round,” she added.





Apart from President Uhuru Kenyatta, NASA leader Raila Odinga and Ekuru Aukot, other candidates who contested in the repeat elections are Joseph Nyagah, Japheth Kaluyu, Prof. Michael Wainaina and Abduba Dida.





