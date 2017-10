Monday October 30, 2017 - A section of Jubilee officials in Shinyalu, Kakamega County, have claimed that their lives are in danger.





This follows their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party.





Led by Jubilee Shinyalu Branch Chairman, Benedict Sabala, the officials claimed that they have been receiving death threats from Raila Odinga’s NASA operatives and that they have been attacked on..