ORENGO says he doesn’t care being banned from going to US! They have hurricanes and deaths in Las Vegas

Tuesday October 3, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) lawyer, James Orengo, has said he is ready to pay the ultimate price in ensuring that the October 26 th presidential election is free, fair and verifiable.





Addressing the media after meeting IEBC officials on Tuesday at Bomas of Kenya, Orengo said the commission is yet to assure NASA that the next election will be a free and fair one.





“None of the issues we had raised in the irreducible minimums have been responded to,” said Orengo.





“If the commission says they will hold the elections according to…



