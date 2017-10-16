ORENGO becomes the first Kenyan to win a top African award for winning the Supreme Court case

ORENGO becomes the first Kenyan to win a top African award for winning the Supreme Court casePolitics 06:47
Monday October 16, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) lawyer, James Orengo, has won 'General Counsel of the Year' award in this year's edition of African Legal Awards.
Orengo, who is also the Siaya Senator, was selected from thousands of entries across the continent.
The flamboyant Senior Counsel was the lead lawyer in the petition case filed by…
The flamboyant Senior Counsel was the lead lawyer in the petition case filed by…
Page 1 2