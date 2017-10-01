ORENGO becomes the first Kenyan to win a top African award for winning the Supreme Court case

…NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, challenging the win of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Orengo won the case and the Supreme Court nullified the presidential results, noting many illegalities and irregularities committed during the sham process.



The African Legal Awards recognizes the exceptional achievements from Africa’s legal community and is hosted by Legal Week in association with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA).





Orengo, who is the first Kenyan to win the award, received the award at Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.





The Kenyan DAILY POST