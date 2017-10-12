Only RAILA ODINGA can call off NASA demos not MATIANGI-BABU OWINO now defies authority

Thursday October 12, 2017 -Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has trashed the decision by Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi to ban National Super Alliance (NASA) anti-IEBC demonstrations in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa Cities, saying such a decision is not binding on the Opposition.





Through his Twitter account, Babu Owino stated that only the NASA leader Raila Odinga had the power to call off demonstrations and not a nonentity like Fred Matiangi.





“Only Raila Odinga has the power to call off our anti IEBC demos. Any other communication should be treated as statistics,” Babu Owino wrote on twitter.





NASA leaders, led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, announced daily anti-IEBC demonstrations from next week to push for reforms in the electoral body ahead of the planned repeat Presidential election set for October 26th.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



