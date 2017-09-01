OMAR HASSAN makes shocking confession in court in petition challenging ALI HASSAN JOHO’s win

Thursday October 5, 2017 - Former Mombasa Senator, Omar Hassan, has pleaded with the courts to let go of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s Deputy, William Kingi, saying his case against the Governor has nothing to do with him.





Speaking yesterday, Hassan admitted before the court that his petition against Governor Joho does not include Deputy Governor William Kingi.





The former Senator was reacting to Joho’s request to...



