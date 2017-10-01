October 26th repeat polls will go on with or without RAILA - UHURU declares after Baba’s big announcement

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have maintained that the October 26th repeat Presidential elections will go on as planned and no one will stop them.





Addressing a Jubilee rally at Voi Stadium, Uhuru said the polls will go on with or without Raila Odinga.





The President was reacting to Raila Odinga’s move to withdraw from the repeat Presidential election.





“He should stop...



