NYASHINSKI sweeps YEMI ALADE off her feet in new love song ‘NAKUPENDA’ VIDEO.

Thursday, 12 October 2017 - Since he made his comeback in 2016 after a ten year break, multi-talented Kenyan rapper/ singer, Nyashinski, has been releasing hit after hit.





And if you thought ‘Malaika’ was his best work so far, then this new jam featuring Nigerian songbird Yemi Alade will prove you wrong.





Nakupenda is sung in Swahili with a simple rhythmic beat but Yemi’s iconic melodies and Nyashinski’s clever bars make it perfect love song.





Meanwhile, Nyashinski has been nominated for MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) where he faces off with Wizkid and Davido in the best African act.





Watch the video below.



