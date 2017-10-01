Nyama ya kondoo ni tamu! PASTOR busted having S£X with 2 married women in a lodging (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 17:15
Most pastors are s3xually starved beasts.
A video of a pastor who was caught red handed being serviced by two married women in a lodging has emerged.
Apparently, the women are members of his church.
They were caught red handed by an angry mob and paraded n@k3d in public.
They pastor begged for mercy as the angry mob descended on him with kicks and blows.
Luckily, police came to his rescue.
Watch video of the broad-daylight drama.
This shameful to the pastor.
The Kenyan DAILY POST