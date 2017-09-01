NYAKUNDI fearlessly and mercilessly attacks SONKO, “Uko na akili ndogo sana” (READ).

, , 08:48

Monday, 02 October 2017 - Fiery blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, has fearlessly and mercilessly attacked Mike Sonko in a post that has caused a stir on social media.


According to Nyakundi, Sonko has turned into a Jubilee activist and forgotten about the voters who ensured that he floored Kidero with a landslide win.

He further insulted Sonko with his mother.

See Nyakundi’s post that may land him in trouble with Sonko in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno