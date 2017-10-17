NTV’s PAMELA ASIGI claims JIMMY WANJIGI was fixed by UHURU/ RUTO! It was a deadly set up

NTV’s PAMELA ASIGI claims JIMMY WANJIGI was fixed by UHURU/ RUTO! It was a deadly set upNews 07:27
Tuesday October 17, 2017 - Aging NTV reporter, Pamela Asigi has claimed that city billionaire, Jimmy Wanjigi, has been fixed by Jubilee Party operatives.
In a social media post which she later deleted, Asigi claimed that the Jubilee gang pushed for ‘a weapon recovery’ story to fix Jimmy Wanjigi.
She claimed that Wanjigi’s story was a well written script and all NTV senior journalists are aware of the conspiracy behind the story.
Police raided three palatial residences of…
