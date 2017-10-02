NTV anchor threatens to resign if BOINNET doesn’t punish officers who beat UoN students (LOOK)

Monday, October 02, 2017 - As Kenyans continue to castigate police brutality against UoN students, NTV anchor, Ken Mijungu, has threatened to resign in seven days if no action is taken against the police officers caught on camera brutalizing students in their hostels.





Taking to Facebook, Mijungu, who is a senior reporter at NTV, said that it is unfortunate that Kenyan media houses report on issues and nothing is done.





Inspector General of police, Joseph Boinnet, on Sunday insisted that he’s not aware that police used excessive force despite video evidence being available.





Seven students are currently in hospital following the...



